Dr. Mike Evans: It Is Difficult to Eliminate an Ideological Idea with Bullets

In an exclusive interview with Ehud Eilam, Dr. Mike Evans, a New York Times bestselling author and founder of major Israel advocacy organizations, discusses Israel’s multi-front war and the limits of military power

Dr. Mike Evans has written 120 books and is a #1 New York Times bestselling author. He is the founder of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem, the ten Boom Museum in Holland, and Churches United with Israel, the largest Christian Zionist network in America, with more than thirty million followers.

This interview was held on May 13th, 2026.

What’s your take on the current security situation?

Dr. Evans: Israel is fighting on seven fronts, in a war that is also economic and ideological. It is difficult to eliminate an ideological idea with bullets. This struggle will take a long time, and the media plays a very important role in it.

What should be done about Iran?

Dr. Evans: The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps was forged and hardened over the years, including during the Iran–Iraq War.

The Iranian leadership is driven by ideology and self-interest.

President Trump does not want war. However, he aims to break the backbone of the Iranian regime through economic means – for example, through actions related to Kharg Island – while avoiding collateral damage. It is possible, in his view, to bankrupt the Iranian regime. This regime cannot be trusted.

The Trump administration also has partnerships with Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE in efforts against Iran.

What about Lebanon?

Dr. Evans: In Lebanon, the problems there cannot be solved through war. Negotiations must be given a chance. Stability should be achieved by strengthening the Lebanese government so that it deals with Hezbollah. And Hezbollah is economically dependent on Iran, so if the Iranian regime collapses, it will also be affected.

Tell me your thoughts concerning the Gaza Strip.

Dr. Evans: The Kushner plan is good. The Gaza Strip should be rebuilt with the help of Arab countries and Hamas’ ideology there should be uprooted. Israel should avoid occupying the Gaza Strip. War has a cost. There are also Israeli soldiers who suffer from PTSD and various injuries.

Let’s talk about the Israel-Egypt relations.

Dr. Evans: There are solid foundations for good relations between Israel and Egypt. They should be invested in and nurtured. President el-Sisi is very concerned about the Muslim Brotherhood, which is why he did not want to manage the Gaza Strip, even if he had been offered billions for it.

What should Israel do to strengthen its international position?

Dr. Evans: Israel should invest in its relationship with 750 million evangelical Christians who want to help it. The Israeli government should allocate budgets and positions for this purpose. Israel is struggling to cope with the ideological and economic war being waged against it by its adversaries. Israel needs support, and evangelical Christians can help provide it.